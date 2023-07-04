VIPRE Security Group releases Q1 Email Threat Trends Report 2023

VIPRE researchers analysed almost 2 billion emails to deliver the Email Threat Trends Report 2023: Q1. Of those 2 billion emails, VIPRE classified 228,000, or 5 per cent as spam. Of those spam emails, 137,000 were attributable to content, suggesting that scammers prefer to coerce their victims into performing an action, such as transferring money, to clicking an infected link or attachment. Scammers likely favour spam emails attributable to content because potential victims are increasingly wary of opening attachments or clicking links, making these techniques less effective.

Over one in four (28%) of those spam emails belonged to a phishing campaign, with 77 per cent utilising nefarious links and 23 per cent leveraging malicious attachments. Suspicious links likely came out on top because most phishing-as-a-service (PaaS) providers favour URLs over attachments for their pre-built phish kits. Interestingly, malicious links attributed to compromised websites increased by 26 per cent over the past year, suggesting that sketchy URLs now perform better than suspect attachments.

Cybercriminals leveraged these websites by:

Embedding malicious scripts into forms on the website

Causing a malware agent to download upon clicking

Swapping legitimate hyperlinks for malicious ones

However, 97 per cent of malspam emails contained malicious attachments, while only 3 per cent contained malicious links, suggesting that malspammers have had more historical success with attachments when compared to links.

Usman Choudhary, Chief Product and Technology Officer, VIPRE said, “despite being one of the more rudimentary attack techniques, email-based threats continue to make headlines and bring the world’s largest companies to their knees. It’s not enough to offer uninformed, checkbox security awareness training; organisations must tailor their approaches according to up-to-date research.”

Unsurprisingly, financial institutions (25%) are still the most targeted sector, followed closely by healthcare (22%) and education (15%) providers. Cybercriminals like to target financial institutions and education due to the vast amounts of sensitive data they handle; healthcare providers are a favoured target for deploying ransomware as business continuity is essential and are likely to pay ransoms.

More surprisingly, however, 76 per cent of spam emails originated in the United States, contradictory to the assumption that cybercrime typically originates in non-western countries. Russia surprisingly didn’t even make it into the top three, despite topping the list three years ago. However, it’s important to remember that spammers will often deliberately obfuscate their geographical location to suggest they are in the US, skewing the results.

Regarding impersonated brands, Microsoft was way out in front in Q1 2023, being impersonated almost three times more than other top brands like DHL, WeTransfer, and Apple. This discrepancy is likely due to the massive increase in cybercriminals exploiting Microsoft OneNote in February.

Most concerning, VIPRE found over 100,000 new to the wild malicious emails with no known signatures. VIPRE uncovered these emails with behavioural detection technology, meaning that basic, signature-based email security tools would have failed to detect them. It’s clear that email threats aren’t going anywhere any time soon - and could even be getting worse.

Usman added, “an extraordinary amount of effort, international resources, experienced analysis, and enterprise-level technology has gone into producing this report. We occupy a unique position in the email security space and are dedicated to offering our expertise and intelligence to SMEs who would otherwise be left in the dark.”